Joseph Gaydos, who played a guitarist named Zack in the 2003 movie "School of Rock" starring Jack Black, has been arrested after an alleged crime spree that includes stealing musical instruments from his own father.

Gaydos was arrested on felony larceny and grand theft charges in February for allegedly stealing guitars and amplifiers from several music stores.

Police in Venice, Florida, about 70 miles south of Tampa, shared surveillance footage from Feb. 7 that shows Gaydos appearing to walk out of a store with a $699 guitar.

"COME ON! When will thieves learn that almost all establishments have cameras," the Venice Police Department wrote in a Facebook post sharing the video. "This sticky-fingered bandit made off with a guitar while the employee was distracted. If you have any information please call 941-486-2444, VP."

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as Gaydos, linking him to thefts at a handful of other music stores at which he asked to test guitars and walked out with them without paying.

Charlotte County Sheriffs Office

Police said Gaydos pawned the stolen guitar Feb. 7 and showed the shop his driver's license "which confirmed his name, date of birth and address," according to a probable cause affidavit.

He also was arrested on Feb. 11 and on Feb. 14 for similar crimes. He confessed to stealing the guitar "as well as other thefts" and "blamed his criminal activity on his drug addiction," the affidavit said.

The 27-year-old former actor was also accused of stealing two amplifiers from his father, who allegedly turned him into police in Charlotte County, Florida, after naming his son as the prime suspect, according to TMZ.

Gaydos' father told police his son had stolen from him before, but he'd never reported before because he was concerned Gaydos could be stealing to support a possible heroin addiction, TMZ reported.

Gaydos was being held in the Manatee County jail without bond as of Wednesday evening. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.