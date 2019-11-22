A school shooting has been thwarted in Los Angeles County after deputies responded to a call of a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff, Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted Friday morning.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators seized an AR-15, ammunition, a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout, Murakami said.

Two students have been arrested, Murakami said.

Additional details, including the targeted school, were not immediately released by authorities.

This thwarted shooting comes one week after two students were shot and killed at Saugus High School, which is also in Los Angeles County. Three more students were shot and injured in the Nov. 14 attack, which was allegedly carried out by a classmate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.