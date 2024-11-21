Sean Combs' lawyers say video of alleged assault on girlfriend was 'manipulated'

Combs has previously apologized for his "inexcusable" actions in the video.

Widely seen video of Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly attacking then-girlfriend and protégé Cassie Ventura was “edited,” the music mogul’s defense attorneys said Thursday, claiming that it does not accurately depict what occurred March 2016 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Federal prosecutors pointed to the video as evidence of Combs sex trafficking Cassie as part of a “freak off” in which she was forced to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes. Prosecutors also said the video was evidence of the danger Combs could pose to women if released on bail.

The defense argued that prosecutors “invented” the narrative using a "manipulated version” of the video. The defense insisted that the video did not depict a “freak off,” but rather showed a domestic dispute in which Combs ran down the hall of the hotel to recover his clothes and cellphone.

“The more complete footage of the incident -- in contrast to the government’s sensationalized CNN cut -- contradicts the government’s representations,” defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote in a new court filing.

“[T]he video the government submitted to the Court omits footage corroborating the defense account, changes the sequence of events in material respects, and does not accurately depict the events," Shapiro's filing continued.

The defense offered to bring a forensic video analyst to court Friday, at which time the judge will hear arguments and make a decision about releasing Combs on bail.

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, FILE

The judge has already said he would not consider Combs’ handwritten jailhouse notes, which prosecutors obtained in a raid and had hoped to use in their argument against granting Combs bail, after the defense raised questions about attorney-client privilege.

Seemingly undeterred, prosecutors have said the video and other evidence is strong enough to warrant Combs’ continued pretrial detention.

In the footage, Combs was shown chasing Ventura down the hotel hallway, grabbing her by the back of the neck, shoving her to the ground and kicking her as she lay on the ground. He then appeared to grab her by her sweatshirt and drag her across the floor.

Combs apologized after CNN published the video in May, saying he "hit rock bottom."

In an Instagram reel posted after the video's release, Combs also said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions, calling his behavior "inexcusable."

"I was disgusted then, when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace," he said in the social media post. "I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs In November 2023. It accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. According to court filings, Ventura alleged that Combs "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her during their relationship.