Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court, wishes spectators 'Happy Holidays'

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges.

Sean "Diddy" Combs wished spectators a "Happy Holidays" as he left court following a brief hearing Wednesday, during which prosecutors said they were on pace to turn over more evidence to Combs' defense attorneys by the end of the year.

“Happy holidays, y’all,” Combs was heard saying on his way out of court.

He had turned to leave and stepped back to acknowledge his lawyers when the marshals stopped him.

In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at a premiere in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/Invision via AP, FILE

“I just want to say goodbye,” Combs said. His lawyers moved toward him to give him hugs before he left the courtroom.

Combs appeared in a beige smock and pants. He glanced toward the audience upon entry but did not appear to recognize anyone. Members of his family arrived late and Combs turned in his chair to greet them. Combs appeared to mouth "You OK?” One of his sons responded with a nod and a fist over his heart.

Federal prosecutors said they were on track to disclose all of the available evidence to the defense by the end of the year.

“It is our expectation that we will produce everything in our possession by Dec. 31,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told the judge. “We are processing as quickly as we can. We are mindful of the trial date.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends a pre-trial conference in his sex trafficking case with his attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco in New York City, Dec. 18, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, is scheduled for trial May 5. Asked about the possibility of filing additional charges, prosecutors said only that “any additional charges will have minimal discovery.”

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said he would ask prosecutors to clarify the scope of the alleged crimes.

“The pattern of racketeering activities is really very vague,” Agnifilo said.

Combs is next due in court March 17.

Last week, Combs abandoned an attempt to be released on bail.

Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in September.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" from 2008 to now.