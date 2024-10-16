Sean 'Diddy' Combs calls for his accusers' identities to be disclosed

Sean "Diddy" Combs needs to know the identities of his alleged victims so he can prepare for his May 5 criminal trial, his attorneys argued Wednesday in a letter asking the judge to force prosecutors to disclose the names.

Combs, who remains behind bars on sex trafficking charges, complained anonymous accusations are creating "a hysterical media circus" that is damaging his character and reputation.

"This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit and the grand jury leaks and false inflammatory statements by the DHS agents," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos wrote. "This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd."

The attorneys said they asked federal prosecutors to identify alleged victims referred to in the indictment but they opposed such disclosure.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs', accompanied by attorney Anthony Ricco, and with his mom seated in the back, attends a hearing in federal court in New York, on Oct. 10, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg via Reuters

The indictment accused Combs of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires and of manipulating women to participate in forced sexual activity. The defense said "the government is forcing him, unfairly, to play a guessing a game" by keeping the identities of the women secret.

"Mr. Combs has no way of knowing which allegations the government is relying on for purposes of the Indictment. Other than Victim-1, there is no way for Mr. Combs to determine who the other unidentified alleged victims are," the defense letter said.

The conduct involving Victim-1 matches the conduct alleged in a now-settled civil lawsuit by Combs' former girlfriend, the singer Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie. Prosecutors have said there are many more victims of Combs' alleged sexual depravity.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors allege he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed last month.

The trial is expected to last about a month, but prosecutors said it could be longer if more charges are added.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing," prosecutor Emily Johnson said at a hearing last week, noting that a superseding indictment was possible.