Trial date set for Sean 'Diddy' Combs in sex trafficking case

The trial is expected to begin May 5.

The sex trafficking trial against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to begin May 5, a judge announced Thursday.

The trial is expected to last about a month, but prosecutors said the length could change if more charges are added.

Combs is already charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors allege he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed last month.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing," prosecutor Emily Johnson said. The possibility of a superseding indictment could affect the length of the trial, she added.

Combs appeared in court Thursday wearing a beige jail uniform. He was not handcuffed, but did have silver shackles on his ankles. He embraced his attorneys, and waved to his mother and sons as he walked into the courtroom.

Prosecutors said federal authorities have seized 100 electronic devices from Combs and are still working to extract data from all of them.

Authorities seized 51 devices from Combs' Los Angeles mansion during a raid last March. They seized 36 devices that same day from his Miami estate, and nine devices were taken from Combs himself during a search while he was at a private airport in Florida.

In this Sept. 17, 2024, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs stands before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky after prosecutors brought three criminal charges against him in federal court in New York in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg via Reuters, FILE

Authorities subsequently seized Combs' phone the night of his arrest and seized three additional devices following a search of his Manhattan hotel room.

"The government's ability to decrypt those devices is constantly evolving," Johnson said.

Johnson also said the government served Combs' company, Combs Global, with a subpoena the same day as the home raids on March 25. The company is still turning over records.

Thursday's hearing came after Combs accused federal agents and prosecutors in a court filing of unlawfully leaking the hotel security footage that showed him attacking his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The video was obtained by CNN in May and Combs acknowledged its legitimacy and apologized for his actions in the video.

Prosecutors denied leaking the video in a letter to the judge, and also said they had previously informed the defense they did not obtain the video through the grand jury process and did not believe Homeland Security Investigations obtained the video prior to CNN airing it.

"The Government was not in possession of the video before its publication by CNN. Indeed, at the time of CNN's publication, the Government did not possess any video of the March 2016 incident," prosecutors wrote.

In this Sept. 13, 2023, file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs poses during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

During Thursday's hearing, in response to Combs' accusation, the judge agreed to impose an order meant to protect grand jury material and nonpublic evidence.

"The concern is the agents have been leaking grand jury information," defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said.

Prosecutors called the accusation they were behind the leak "baseless" and said it was a defense attempt "to exclude a damning piece of evidence" from the trial.

"Not a single one of those alleged leaks is from the prosecution team," Johnson said.

Johnson took issue with statements Agnifilo made to TMZ asserting Combs is being prosecuted because he is Black.

"He baselessly accused the government of engaging in a racist prosecution," Johnson said. As she quoted one of Agnifilo's statements, Combs could be seen nodding in agreement.

Johnson said the defense statements "seriously risk a fair trial."

The defense made no new attempt to have Combs released on bail and declined to pursue a previously suggested move from a federal lockup in Brooklyn to a jail in Essex County, New Jersey.

"We're making a go of the MDC," Agnifilo said, referring to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. "MDC has been responsive with us."

Combs was given a minute before being ushered out to turn toward his family. He smiled and blew kisses at his mother and bowed with hands clasped as if in prayer toward his children. One of his children was seen flexing his arm, as if to remind his father to remain strong.