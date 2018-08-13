Search resumes for woman believed to have been swept away at Queens beach

Police have resumed the search for a 35-year-old woman believed to have been swept away by a wave in Queens.

The woman's husband was swimming while she walked by the water at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point, police told ABC station WABC in New York. Police said the man believed a wave during high tide picked her up and carried her away.

"The woman has not yet been found," a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told ABC News on Monday. "The search will continue."

The search, which included divers and boats, was suspended overnight and resumed this morning.

Because too much time has passed, the search will be a recovery effort rather than a rescue, officials said.