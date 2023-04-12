Search underway for teen who fell off cliff into St. Croix River

An 18-year-old lost his footing and fell off a cliff and into the river.

A search is underway for a teen who fell off a cliff and into the St. Croix River, which runs through Wisconsin and Minnesota, Tuesday night.

Police identified the missing teen as 18-year-old DAndrea Sanvig of Luck, Wisconsin.

Sanvig was at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, Minnesota, near a rock ledge when he lost his footing and fell off a cliff, authorities said. He eventually landed in the water.

Emergency crews resume search efforts, April 12, 2023 for an 18-year-old man who fell into the St. Croix River the night before, at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, Minn. KSTP

"An extensive rescue effort was launched consisting of multiple area agencies. Search efforts were unsuccessful and paused at nightfall. The search will resume in the morning," Chisago County Sheriff Capt. Derek Anklan said in a statement Wednesday.

Chicago County Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls at around 6 p.m., according to police.

According to police, teams are actively searching for Sanvig by land, water and air.

The St. Croix river near Taylor Falls in Minnesota Interstate State Park, March 22, 2007. Universal Images Group via Getty Images, FILE

Officials asked the general public not to search on or near the water at this time. The park issued a warning saying trails "still have significant snow and ice-coverage with bare and muddy areas in between."

"The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions," Anklan said.