Severe storms, heavy rain expected over the weekend

Jun 14, 2019, 6:22 AM ET
PHOTO: In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 photo, Matt Cooper, with the City of Dubuque, cleans off an area of American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in Dubuque, Iowa.PlayDave Kettering/AP
WATCH Forecasting extreme weather atop the highest mountain in the world

A storm system and cold front moved through the Northeast on Thursday, producing flash flooding and severe storms from Virginia to Massachusetts, including a tornado in southern New Jersey.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

A new system out of the Rockies and into the Plains and Midwest is forecast to deliver severe storms and heavy rain throughout the weekend.

Storms on Friday will stretch from eastern Colorado to northern Texas, with damaging wind, hail and potential tornadoes the biggest threats.

PHOTO: The Midwest is expected severe storms on Friday and Saturday. ABC News
The Midwest is expected severe storms on Friday and Saturday.

The storms will move farther east on Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm system will stretch all the way from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, with heavy rain likely in the Ohio Valley and severe storms in the southern Plains.

PHOTO: Severe storms are in the forecast. ABC News
Severe storms are in the forecast.
PHOTO: A wet pattern is setting up for this weekend. ABC News
A wet pattern is setting up for this weekend.

More than 4 inches of rain could fall locally in some regions over the weekend.

Comments