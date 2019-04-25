2 killed as tornado hits Louisiana; storms not over, governor warns

Two people were killed Thursday morning when a tornado struck Ruston, Louisiana, the governor said, as he warned that the threat from the storms wasn't over.

"Our prayers are with the people of Ruston today," Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted.

Ruston, in the northern part of the state, is about 70 miles east of Shreveport.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana National Guard are helping local responders in the aftermath, he said.

More severe weather is set to move into the Gulf Coast region on Thursday.

Severe weather watches and warnings, including tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm watches, are in effect.

The entire storm system will finally begin to move out of Texas and into the Gulf Coast states -- from Louisiana to Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle -- on Thursday afternoon.

This system will bring severe storms on Thursday to New Orleans; Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi; Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds of over 60 mph, with a few tornadoes possible. Heavy rain could produce flash flooding in urban areas, including New Orleans.

The whole storm system will move east Thursday night into Friday and bring heavy rain and strong storms for the East Coast.

The heaviest rain and strongest storms will hit the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, while the Northeast should see heavy rain and gusty winds.