Severe weather expected Northeast, new storm to hit South Four reported tornadoes moved through Florida producing damage in the state.

In the last two days there have been 14 reported tornadoes in four states from Texas to Florida.

The strongest tornado was in Mississippi, just south of Hattiesburg, and it was an EF-4 tornado with winds of 170 mph and its path was 54 miles long and its width was 1 and a quarter miles.

Yesterday, four reported tornadoes moved through central and northern Florida producing damage through the state.

Today, a new storm system is expected to move into the Northeast with severe weather possible with the biggest threat in the Northeast being damaging winds 60 to 70 mph.

Unfortunately, more severe weather is also possible for the hard hit South over the next several days.

Today, severe storms will be mostly in western Texas and western Oklahoma where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat.

By Wednesday, severe weather should move into eastern Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and into hard hit Mississippi where tornado threats will increase as these storms move east.