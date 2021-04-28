More severe weather expected in South as summer-like temperatures head to Northeast

Some areas in the Northeast will come close to 90 degrees Wednesday.

There were 10 tornadoes reported in Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday due to severe storms.

The severe weather also brought 29 reports of large hail and up to 80 mph wind gusts were from Texas to Minnesota.

Severe storms are still impacting Texas to Oklahoma Wednesday, where a tornado watch is in effect through 11 a.m. There is also a severe thunderstorm warning popping up in these areas.

This large storm system is also bringing flash flooding. A flash flood watch has been issued until Thursday morning.

Millions of people will face more severe storms Wednesday, from the hard-hit South to the lower Great Lakes.

The biggest threats will be tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds from Texas to New York.

Heavy rain is expected in some of these areas and up to 4-plus inches of rainfall is possible from Texas to Indiana.

Well ahead of the storm, warm air is pushing towards the Northeast, with a few records already set Tuesday. Record high temperatures were tied in Chicago at 87 degrees. And in South Bend, Indiana, it hit a record high of 85 degrees.

Warm air pushes even further east Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s forecast from Raleigh, North Carolina, to New York City. It will be at least 20 degrees above average.

Some areas will come close to 90 degrees Wednesday. Philadelphia could hit nearly 88 degrees, Raleigh will be near 86 degrees and even Washington, D.C., could hit near 89 degrees Wednesday.