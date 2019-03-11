More severe weather, heavy rain expected this week

Mar 11, 2019, 6:25 AM ET
Parts of Colorado still were under avalanche warnings early Monday.PlayKMGH
Storms over the weekend produced 11 tornadoes in five states -- Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee -- and more than a foot of snow accumulation from the Dakotas into Minnesota. That same storm tracked into the Northeast, where it delivered rain and snow.

A new storm out West already is delivering rain, hail and snow in parts of California. Twelve states this morning, including California, are under alerts for high winds, snow or flooding.

Warnings and alerts have been issued this morning from California to Iowa.

The center of the new storm is just off Southern California and likely will move into the southern Rockies later tonight, into tomorrow, adding snowfall to areas already at high risk of avalanches.

The storm is forecast to redevelop in the Plains on Tuesday night, strengthening and potentially delivering severe storms throughout much of Texas. Parts of Colorado may see heavy snow as other areas east of there brace for flooding rains.

Severe storms are forecast in Texas early Wednesday.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the storm will be moving farther east, with massive thunderstorms again predicted for the Deep South and heavy snow for the northern Plains and Great Lakes.

The new storm is expected to keep heading east.

Parts of the central U.S. may see 4 inches of rain over the next few days, with significant snowfalls expected in the Rockies and western Plains.

Parts of the Midwest may see 4 inches of rain over the next few days.

