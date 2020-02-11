Sex assault suspect who binds, possibly stalks victims on the run: Police Brandon Carter, 28, is believed to be on the run, police said.

Houston authorities are searching for a man linked to three sexual assaults and who's believed to be on the run.

Brandon Jay Carter, 28, is accused of three aggravated sexual assaults from June 2019 to January, police said.

Carter is "very brutal to his victims," Houston police Detective Reagan Daniel said at a news conference Tuesday.

Armed with a gun, he covers victims' eyes and "uses ties to bound them during the sexual assaults," Daniel said. "He also takes property."

"He's very, very methodical about not leaving evidence at the scenes," Daniel said. "However, in most cases, there's a mistake. And that's how we got the lead."

Photo released by the Houston Police shows Brandon Jay Carter, 28, who is being sought for aggravated sexual assault and may be responsible for multiple additional cases. Houston Police

With one victim, Carter allegedly caught her as she was leaving her apartment and then -- at gunpoint -- forced her back inside where he "made her cover her head," Daniel said.

Carter allegedly sexually assaulted her, Daniel said. He then allegedly took her property and used a debit card, which Daniel said gave police a lead.

Police believe Carter may be stalking victims, Daniel said.

In another attack, Carter allegedly broke into a woman's home while she was asleep and woke her up at gunpoint, police said. He blindfolded blindfolded her, bound her with zip ties and demanded money before sexually assaulting her.

The attacker forced at least one victim to shower afterward, police said.

Carter has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and credit card abuse, and other charges are expected, police said. He's believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston police at 713-308-1180 or at 713-222-TIPS.