Harrowing audio captures moments officers tried to save deputy trapped in floodwaters

Nov 1, 2018, 11:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Waller County deputies salute a fallen officer as her body is loaded into an ambulance, on its way to the medical examiners office, Nov. 1, 2018. Courtney Fischer/KTRK
Waller County deputies salute a fallen officer as her body is loaded into an ambulance, on its way to the medical examiner's office, Nov. 1, 2018. The officer died overnight in her patrol car after getting trapped in high water in Waller County, Texas.

A Texas sheriff's deputy died after her car became trapped in rising floodwaters during a storm Wednesday night.

The unnamed Waller County deputy was on duty when her patrol car went off the road and into floodwaters near the town of Hockley, ABC Houston station KTRK reported.

Harrowing dispatch audio captured the moments her fellow officers tried to rescue her.

"I’ve got no way to get to her," one officer says in the dispatch audio.

"I can’t get the doors open," an officer at the scene says with desperation in his voice. "I’ve broken a window but I can’t get the doors open... I can't make contact with her."

"CPR in progress," an officer later reports.

After the deputy was rescued, she was taken to a hospital where she died, KTRK reported.

After her death, her fellow officers saluted in a somber moment as her body was put into an ambulance to be transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office, KTRK reported.

Meanwhile, her sheriff's department is left grieving. The flag at the sheriff's office was lowered to half staff, KTRK said.

"Words will never express what our office is going thru and we can only ask for your prayers," Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith wrote on Facebook overnight.

The deputy was also a local volunteer firefighter, reported KTRK.

Additional details about her death would not be immediately released, the sheriff's department said.

ABC News' Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

