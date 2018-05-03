Shooting at Nashville mall leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

A 22-year-old man has died after a shooting at Nashville's Opry Mills Mall, according to officials.

Emergency dispatchers first received a report of an active shooter around 2:23 p.m., but when they arrived at the mall, there was no active shooter but an altercation involving two to three people in a hallway, a spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department said in a press conference.

The individuals involved knew each other and began pushing and shoving each other outside the Lids hat store and the Auntie Anne's pretzel store, police said.

During the fight, of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, according to police.

The male victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, the Nashville Fire Department wrote on Twitter. He died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter is in custody after he initially fled the scene, police said. He went to a ticket booth on the side of the mall, where tickets for the Grand Ole Opry are sold, and surrendered by placing the gun on the counter and telling witnesses that he wanted no more trouble and to call 911, police said.

The man in the ticket booth was a retired California police officer and took possession of the gun, police said. He then told the suspect, who is also 22 years old, to go outside and lay on the ground until Nashville police arrived.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Investigators swept the mall as a precaution, police said. The ATF also responded to the scene.

No other gunshot victims were reported, according to fire department.