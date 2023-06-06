Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University; no ongoing threat

Police responded to the scene near the school's Altria Theater.

Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting that occurred at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond on Tuesday, police said.

There is no ongoing threat following a "shooting incident" at the university's Monroe Park campus, VCU said in an alert.

Police respond to a shooting incident at Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park Campus in Richmond, Virginia, June 6, 2023. John Willard/Facebook

"Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public," Richmond Police said while urging people to avoid the area.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene near the Altria Theater, which was scheduled to host several graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools Tuesday.

Thomas Jefferson High School's graduation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled "due to an incident that occurred this evening after an earlier graduation," the school said.

Police respond to a shooting incident at Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park Campus in Richmond, Virginia, June 6, 2023. John Willard/Facebook

Huguenot High School's graduation occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to Richmond Public Schools' schedule.

Students in graduation gowns could be seen running from the scene amid the police response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.