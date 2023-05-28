Teen dies, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school following graduation party: Police

The other teen checked into the hospital from the same incident and is stable.

A teenager was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an Atlanta high school after a confrontation that began at a graduation party, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said it responded to calls about multiple people shot at 2:27 a.m. near Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said they discovered a 16-year-old who was critically injured. She was transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries, police said.

In this screen grab from a video, the sign for Benjamin E. Mays High School is shown in Atlanta. WSB

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to ABC News that Breasia Powell was killed in the incident.

A 16-year-old boy also checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. He's currently in stable condition.

Powell was scheduled to begin working for the City of Atlanta on Tuesday as a participant in their youth employment program, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference Sunday.

Atlanta Public Schools Police handed the investigation over to Atlanta Police Homicide, authorities and the school district said.

The Atlanta Homicide Department said it has reason to believe those involved were also high school-aged. There is also a $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward related to information about the shooting.

Dickens said he graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School and has an intimate connection with its community.

Dickens went on to say students should be able to enjoy a "fun, enjoyable, safe summer" without violence. He said he hopes students make conscious and quality decisions while encouraging guardians to stay involved in their children's whereabouts.

Dr. Lisa Herring, superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, said the district will continue to offer employment resources and mental health services to students and their families.

"We recognize that this impact creates trauma," Herring said.

The district offers free telehealth and counseling services for all students. Benjamin E. Mays High will have on-sight crisis teams Tuesday for teachers and parents who may need to identify resources for the summer months, according to the district.