ShopRite employee who smacked Rudy Giuliani charged with assault

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, Sept. 10, 2021.

Daniel Gill was still wearing his ShopRite uniform when he was arraigned Monday in Staten Island on misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

According to prosecutors, Gill called Giuliani an expletive after smacking the former New York City mayor on his back inside the ShopRite grocery store, located in the Charleston neighborhood.

He was released on his own recognizance by Judge Gerianne Abriano. The next court date is Aug. 17.

The smack caused Giuliani “to stumble forward” and caused “redness, swelling and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body,” according to the complaint.

The defense said Gill has worked at the store for four years and had no intention of causing the former mayor any physical injury.

Giuliani was campaigning on behalf of his son, a Republican candidate for New York governor, police said.