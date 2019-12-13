Small plane makes emergency landing on California freeway The single-engine nose-dived onto I-5 near Carlsbad Thursday night, police said.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a California freeway Thursday night, authorities said.

California Highway Police said the incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. The aircraft came down on the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Carlsbad, nose-diving into the center divide, police said.

Video posted by police on social media shows the plane land on the road, but apparently without major damage.

No one in the aircraft or on the ground were injured, officials said..

The aircraft was carrying a man and a woman, who told firefighters that the Cessna’s cockpit filled with smoke and it lost power.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The couple was flying from El Monte and were planning to land a few miles away at the Palomar Airport, police said.

Police said that they removed the fuel from the plane before it was moved onto a truck with a crane and cleared from the scene.