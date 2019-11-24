Minnesota pilot rescued after small plane becomes entangled upside down in power line

Nov 24, 2019, 5:41 PM ET
PHOTO: The pilot of a small plane was rescued after it crashed into a power line in Louisville Township, Minnesota.PlayScott County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a pilot after the small plane he was flying became entangled in a high-voltage power line upside down.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the single engine plane had crashed on 150th street in Louisville Township, just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot, 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

He was rescued after the power was cut off to the lines, St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP reported.

"This incident could have been much worse," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. "We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries."

Photos released by the sheriff's office show the plane dangling from the power line as emergency crews work to get Koskovich out of the aircraft.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation.