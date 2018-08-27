A sour turn for driver busted with 800 pounds of allegedly stolen lemons

A man was arrested in Southern California after police found 800 pounds of freshly-picked, allegedly stolen lemons inside his vehicle.

Dionicio Fierros, 69, of Los Angeles, was arrested Friday morning in Thermal, California, after deputies stopped his car as part of an investigation of agricultural thefts in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles.

Riverside Sheriffs Department

“They located approximately 800 pounds of freshly picked lemons in the vehicle. The lemons had been stolen from a nearby farm,” a police report said. “The lemons were confiscated. The deputies are continuing their investigation into reports of recent agricultural thefts in the area.”

Fierros was held on suspicion of theft of agricultural products and was released after posting bail, the report said.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.