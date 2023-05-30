South Carolina store owner charged with murder for allegedly killing 14-year-old boy falsely accused of shoplifting: Police

Protesters allegedly vandalized and looted the store after the killing.

A South Carolina gas station owner was charged with murder on Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy he falsely believed was shoplifting bottles of water, according to police.

Rick Chow, 58, was arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia, South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said.

In a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Leon Lott said that the teenager did not shoplift from the Shell gas station, despite Chow's belief that he did.

"He did not shoplift anything. We have no evidence that he stole anything whatsoever," Lott said.

Police said that there was a verbal confrontation inside the store before Cyrus left and took off running.

Lott said that the convenience store owner, who was allegedly armed with a pistol, and his son, chased after the teenager toward an apartment complex.

Cyrus fell during the chase, got up and was allegedly shot in the back by Chow, police said.

In this booking photo released by Richland County Sheriff's Office, Rick Chow is shown. Richland County Sheriff's Office

According to police, Chow's son said that the victim had a gun. Police did find a gun that was close to the teen's body, but there was no evidence of who the gun belonged to.

"Even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, which is what he initially took out the cooler and then he put them back, even if he had done that, that's not something you shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old," Lott said. "You just don't do that."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lott condemned the alleged vandalism and looting at the gas station after a peaceful protest on Monday night and said those who took part will be held responsible.

Signs are posted on the door of a Shell station in Columbia, South Carolina, where a 14-year old was fatally shot. WOLO

According to a police report, protesters shattered the business's window, vandalized gas pumps, spray painted outside the store and left the scene carrying beer and other food items.

Chow is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to police.

A date and time for his bond hearing has not been scheduled, police said.