Southern Plains brace for more severe weather, flooding

Severe storms moved through western Texas and parts of the Midwest overnight, delivering hail, damaging winds, flooding and at least two reported tornadoes.

Although the system is moving out of the Midwest, it will continue to soak the South, especially Texas today -- more severe storms and floods are predicted. These conditions may continue all the way through Wednesday as the storm slides farther south while over the Lone Star State.

ABC News

Some spots, including in sections of New Mexico and Oklahoma, may see as much as 4 inches of rain.

Flood watches also have been issued for New Mexico and Oklahoma, in addition to Texas.