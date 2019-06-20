The man who has accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault could be ordered to take the witness stand next month in a pre-trial hearing, after the court learned this week that a key piece of evidence -- the cell phone he was using to text friends about his alleged encounter with Spacey in a Nantucket bar in July 2016 – is missing, according to newly-filed documents in the case.

Mitch Garabedian, a civil attorney for the accuser, said in court papers filed Wednesday that after an extensive search, the accuser and his family cannot locate the phone.

Spacey’s attorneys have publicly accused the alleged victim in the case and his mother, a former anchor at ABC News’ Boston affiliate WCVB, Heather Unruh, of deleting key text messages that could potentially exonerate the actor from the phone before turning it over to police.

Nicole Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP

At a contentious hearing earlier this month, Spacey attorney Alan Jackson said that Unruh told police that she had cleaned the phone of her son’s “frat boy activities” before turning over the phone to police for a forensic analysis.

That analysis turned up inconsistencies between screen shots the accuser sent to police and the extraction report completed by prosecutors, Jackson said.

The accuser and his family “have searched all the places where such a phone may have been stored,” Garabedian wrote in court papers filed on Wednesday. “They have not found the phone.”

Chris Francescani/ABC News

In response to the filing, a Nantucket District Court judge postponed a scheduled June 21 hearing until July 8, and told attorneys that if the phone cannot be located by then, the accuser will be asked to testify about its whereabouts in court.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

“At 1:41 a.m. [on July 8, 2016] there was a text, according to the forensic report, that [used the alleged victim’s first name, that urged him] to “leave and go home,” Jackson said in court. In response, according to Jackson, the alleged victim texted back, “‘Should I, actually?’”

Portions of subsequently-deleted text exchanges cited by Jackson turned up the words “picture” and “help," according to the attorney.

Before "he handed the phone to police, he deleted the entire message except the word 'help'," Jackson contended. "Their extraction report only shows 'help.' That's the kind of cleansing [the accuser] and Heather were undertaking."

In court papers, Garabedian said that authorities returned the phone to the father of the victim after completing a forensic exam of the contents. The father, according to court papers, said he has no memory of receiving the phone.

Legal experts said that paper trails usually follow the movement of criminal case evidence.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

“You would, generally, when turning back evidence that’s involved in an active criminal case, you would expect there to be a receipt of the property turned over,” said Stewart Ryan, a former Montgomery County prosecutor in Pennsylvania, who successfully convicted Bill Cosby of sex assault charges last year.

“At least in my experience, those receipts are signed by the law enforcement officer turning it over and the person who receives it.”

A spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe declined to respond to a question from ABC News about whether a receipt for the phone or any other record was issued to the accuser’s father by local authorities, or otherwise generated in law enforcement records.

If the phone cannot be located by July 8, Nantucket District Court judge Thomas S. Barrett wrote in an order this week, the accuser, his mother and Garabedian “shall appear [in court] and give testimony on the whereabouts and condition of the subject phone.”

Attorneys separately representing Spacey and his accuser did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new twists in the case.