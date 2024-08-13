Spice, the 'Queen of Dancehall,' talks about her new album, 'Mirror 25'

Grammy-nominated dancehall artist Spice discusses her revealing new album, "Mirror 25," and her long career in the music industry.

Spice, known as "The Queen of Dancehall," is a Jamaica-born music artist making history on the iTunes charts in North America and the UK. She's created music with major artists like Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, and Busta Rhymes.

Jamaican artist Spice discusses her music career and expresses her desire to pursue acting.

ABC News sat down with Spice as she reflects on her recently released album called "Mirror 25," and a 25-year career as an independent, self-managed female artist in a male-dominated industry.

VIDEO: Spice celebrates groundbreaking success, new album 'Mirror 25' ABCNews.com

ABC NEWS: Our next guest is a Grammy-nominated artist who's making history on the iTunes charts in North America and the UK. She's created music with major artists like Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Busta Rhymes, earning the title of Queen of Dancehall. Spice's new album, Mirror 25, celebrates her 25-year-long career in the music industry, breaking barriers for female Jamaican artists. Let's take a listen to one of her singles 'Ex-Boyfriend.'

ABC NEWS: Spice joins us now tonight. Thank you so much for coming on the show.

SPICE: Thank you for having me; it's my pleasure.

ABC NEWS: Tell me, what was the inspiration behind this latest album?

SPICE: The inspiration comes from me being in the business for 25 years. I started in 1999, so I'm typically just mirroring my 25 years in dancehall music. So I'm just going back through everything that I managed to overcome. Being a female artist.

ABC NEWS: At one of those things that you managed to overcome. You have a single on this album called "Ex-Boyfriend." And you talked about, in an interview with Billboard, how you were in a relationship that wasn't so healthy and there was domestic abuse and basically wanted to send this message out to women that they can leave, and there is a life on that they can move on to it.

SPICE: Absolutely. And I want them to see me and know that I'm living, I'm happy, and I'm excited. I feel like oftentimes women are afraid to walk out of a toxic relationship or abusive relationship. And here I am, telling them that it's OK to have an ex-boyfriend and move on to the next and not settle for less. So the song is called "Ex-Boyfriend" and I'm celebrating just being happy.

ABC NEWS: You also talk about a health scare, where you almost lost your life. Can you tell us a little bit more about that? And what made you decide to to share it?

SPICE: I decided to share it because I felt like I was going through a testimony, and it was, it was my job as my duty to share my testimony. God gave me a testimony, so here I am saying I escaped death and not many people are able to say that, so I felt like I had to share it. I actually included a gospel song on my album called "Mirror 25," which is actually No. 1 currently on the gospel chart. I'm so excited about it because here I am saying, God, you are so worthy. In 2022, I almost lost my life. My hernia erupted and sent my whole body into a sepsis shock and I almost lost my life and He saved me, showed up for me. So I'm so happy. So grateful.

ABC NEWS: Amen. So "Mirror 25." You have 25 tracks.

SPICE: 25 songs.

ABC NEWS: On this Album.

SPICE: Celebrating 25 years.

ABC NEWS: How do you go through the process? I mean, do you record more songs than that? How do you decide which songs are ultimately going to make the cut?

SPICE: To be honest, I recorded over 100 songs and then I selected 25, and I did that because my fan base has grown so tremendously well over the years, and I know that I have a very diverse fan base, so I wanted it to have a little bit of everything. A likkle (little) bit of this and a likkle (little) bit of that. You know, you have to spice it up a likkle (little) bit so everybody can enjoy something. And so I tell my besties, my fans that they have something on this album, because I was very selective on each sound. It's there for someone.

ABC NEWS: You've already been in this industry for 25 years, as you mentioned. What's next?

SPICE: I want to go into movies.

ABC NEWS: OK.

SPICE: I want to do so much. I'm looking for Tyler Perry as we speak. I feel like I could, I get one of movies, but I feel like I, I've done so much, but I still want to continue to open doors so other girls who look like me can be reminded that it's possible. My slogan is "from homeless to greatness." And I just continue to open a lot of doors of opportunity for other women who come in, who's going to come after me.

ABC NEWS: Spice, we thank you so much for coming by. And we want to let our viewers know Spice's new album, "Mirror 25," is available now on all music streaming platforms.