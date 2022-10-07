3 stabbed, 1 fatally, in string of New York City subway attacks

The person who died was jumped in an unprovoked attack.

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in separate attacks in the New York City subway system within an eight-hour span Thursday.

A 38-year-old Bronx man was getting off a northbound 4 train as it arrived at the 176th Street station just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest by a suspect who came up behind him in what police said they believe was an unprovoked attack.

The victim collapsed on the platform and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

He was the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.

The New York Police Department is looking for a man dressed in black who stabbed another man at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Oct. 6, 2022. New York Police Department

The suspect fled westbound on East 176 Street and remains at large.

Earlier Thursday, at 5:15 p.m., a 45-year-old man was slashed in the face by a man who followed him into a Brooklyn subway station in East New York.

Just after 1 p.m., a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the back at a Harlem subway station. The victim was waiting for a train at the 125th Street station at St. Nicholas Avenue when he got into an argument with a man he didn’t know, possibly after a harmless bump on the platform, police said.

The other man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition

The suspect, a Black man wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and blue-tinted glasses, ran off. He also remains at large.