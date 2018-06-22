'Start Here': Anxious families await reunification after Trump executive order

It's Friday, June 22, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Reunification process

President Donald Trump signed an executive order two days ago ending the policy of separating families who had been detained at the border, but even with the policy shift it's still unclear how soon children will be able to see their parents.

ABC News' Lauren Pearle, a producer with our investigative unit, breaks down what experts have been telling her about the reunification process.

And how should the U.S. handle people crossing the border illegally? Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tells us what the Trump administration should be doing.

2. SCOTUS and sales tax

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a rule that shook the e-commerce industry to its core. The decision could allow more states to require sales tax-collection on online companies, a move that ABC News' Terry Moran -- who covers the Supreme Court -- tells us "states have been looking for for a long time."

3. 'Predjudice and Pride'

History plays an important role as we consider what it means to be LGBTQ in the U.S. in this last week of Pride Month. Everyone knows about the shooting spree at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando and the Stonewall Riots, but many don't know about the arson attack in New Orleans 45 years ago that defined the risks faced by gay people.

We talk to ABC News' Cindy Galli, a senior investigative producer, about the forgotten tragedy and the documentary from ABC Digital: "Prejudice and Pride."