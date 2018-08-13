It's Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Counterprotesters outnumber 'Unite the Right 2'

One year after violent clashes played out in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a "Unite the Right" rally, a far-right group tried to organize another event in Washington, D.C., just steps away from the White House. A small group of people came out for the encore on Sunday, but they were faced with thousands of counterprotesters.

"Even though we only saw about 20 people at that Unite the Right rally in D.C. yesterday, it doesn't mean that those hate groups are not out there in full force and they've got the numbers," ABC News' Kenneth Moton, who covered the protests, tells us.

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

2. Former White House staffer claims she signed nondisclosure agreement

Over the last week, former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman made a number of explosive claims against President Donald Trump and his White House while promoting a new book.

ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri says Manigault has a recording of her firing from the White House, which she claims was taped in the Situation Room.

Richard Drew/AP, FILE

3. Ground worker steals plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

This weekend in Washington, a plane went down on an island, about 40 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The man at the controls died; no one else was on board.

But that plume of smoke was just the ending of a bizarre story.

ABC News aviation analyst John Nance examines how someone without professional training could take control of a large aircraft.

John Wauldron/AFP/Getty Images

4. University of Maryland investigating allegations of abuse

Amid reports of a toxic culture within the University of Maryland's football program, the school has placed head coach DJ Durkin on paid administrative leave as it investigates the allegations and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

ESPN's Heather Dinich is a part of the team which broke the story: "What we learned along the way was just a culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and questioning players' masculinity."