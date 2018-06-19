'Start Here': DHS secretary pushes back as outrage over family separation continues

It's Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Immigration flashpoint

The White House has found itself under fire amid growing criticism over its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. Images of tearful children being separated from their immigrant parents at the border continue to emerge and the Trump administration is denying they created this policy, instead calling on Congress to fix the law.

What happens when these children are taken away from their parents? ABC News' Marcus Moore is in Brownsville, Texas, and he tells us what he saw when he toured the largest immigration processing center on the border.

There was a contentious press briefing at the White House yesterday over this immigration policy and ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega goes over her exchange with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson.

And while the Trump administration insists they are just enforcing the law, John Cohen -- an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security -- says the policy may not be as effective as the White House thinks.

2. 'Space Force' surprise

While the immigration debate was taking over Washington, Trump found an opportunity to surprise everyone -- especially in the Pentagon -- by announcing he had directed the Department of Defense and Pentagon to begin the process of establishing a “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces.

ABC News’ Elizabeth McLaughlin says creating a new branch of the military is no simple task, while Dr. George Friedman tells us why the next Pearl Harbor will take place in space.

3. Video game addiction

It's the nicest compliment you can pay a video game designer: I can't put it down.

And this isn't an accident -- designers have used predictive algorithms and analysis to figure out what will keep fans coming back for more.

But now the World Health Organization says gamers can actually become addicted, and that it can ruin their lives.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton says any activity, even positive ones, can be dangerous in excess.