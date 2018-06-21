'Start Here': Executive order ends immigrant family separation

It's Thursday, June 21, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Immigration reversal

As heartbreaking images and audio of children being separated from their immigrant parents at the border emerged over the last few days, the White House stood firm defending its immigration policy. Then on Wednesday, President Donald Trump abruptly changed course.

What ultimately changed the president's mind? ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega takes us through his reversal and what the administration is planning to do next.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, gives us his reaction to the president's executive order after he called on Trump to stop the policy.

And we hear from ABC News' Alex Perez about the story of a young boy separated from his father eight months ago, and his journey back home to Guatemala.

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Mike Blake/Reuters

2. Trade and China

While many Americans have been focused on immigration, different U.S. policies are dominating the conversation on the other side of the world.

ABC News Foreign Editor Kirit Radia breaks down the brewing trade war between the U.S. and China, and how North Korea fits into the picture.

KCNA/EPA/REX via Shutterstock

3. Women at the World Cup

As the World Cup continues in Russia, you've been seeing upsets, video replays and teams accidentally scoring on themselves. Soccer stuff.

But at every World Cup, you also see these larger stories playing out in each of these countries. And back in Iran, soccer matches consist entirely of men. Not just on the field, but in the stands too. No women are allowed.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell spoke to an Iranian woman who made the trip to see her team in person for the first time.