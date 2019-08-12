'Start Here': Jeffrey Epstein case may continue, Norway mosque attacked, Iowa voters discuss guns

Aug 12, 2019, 4:54 AM ET
PHOTO: U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry, March 28, 2017, and obtained by Reuters, July 10, 2019.PlayNew York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters, FILE
It's Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Case not closed

Just because Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year-old millionaire accused of raping children, died by suicide in jail does not mean his accusers' case died with him.

One of the charges against Epstein, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, "leaves open the possibility that others in the alleged conspiracy could still be charged," says ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky.

2. Copycat shooter?

ABC News' Julia Macfarlane joins "Start Here" to discuss how a shooting at a mosque in Norway may have been inspired by recent events including the massacre in El Paso, Texas.

3. Fired up

Democrats in Iowa are finding more and more voters hungry for a substantive discussion on gun control.

"I think it's a matter of leadership, presidential leadership," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said over the weekend. "We need a president that's willing to drive forward on this issue and hold people accountable."

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks joins the podcast to discuss where the candidates stand.

PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking on the Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa on August 8, 2019. Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via Newscom
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking on the Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa on August 8, 2019.

4. Thin ice

Adam Schmidt, formerly Baadani, says he was abused by Richard Callaghan, a celebrated coach, and that U.S. Figure Skating allowed Callaghan to keep coaching despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

A lawsuit filed by Schmidt claims he suffered "numerous sexual assaults."

ABC News' Cindy Galli joins us with the latest.

