It's Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Case not closed

Just because Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year-old millionaire accused of raping children, died by suicide in jail does not mean his accusers' case died with him.

One of the charges against Epstein, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, "leaves open the possibility that others in the alleged conspiracy could still be charged," says ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky.

2. Copycat shooter?

ABC News' Julia Macfarlane joins "Start Here" to discuss how a shooting at a mosque in Norway may have been inspired by recent events including the massacre in El Paso, Texas.

Police in Norway investigating a shooting at a Mosque in Oslo as a possible terror attack.



The suspect, named by local media, posted online in praise of both the New Zealand and the El Paso gunmen. Police say he was a far right extremist. More on @ABCWorldNews — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) August 11, 2019

3. Fired up

Democrats in Iowa are finding more and more voters hungry for a substantive discussion on gun control.

"I think it's a matter of leadership, presidential leadership," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said over the weekend. "We need a president that's willing to drive forward on this issue and hold people accountable."

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks joins the podcast to discuss where the candidates stand.

4. Thin ice

Adam Schmidt, formerly Baadani, says he was abused by Richard Callaghan, a celebrated coach, and that U.S. Figure Skating allowed Callaghan to keep coaching despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

A lawsuit filed by Schmidt claims he suffered "numerous sexual assaults."

ABC News' Cindy Galli joins us with the latest.

