'Start Here': Michael Cohen likely to cooperate with investigators, sources say

1. Loyalty test

The loyalty of Michael Cohen, one of President Donald Trump's closest confidantes, will be put to the test as sources tell ABC News he's likely to cooperate with federal investigators.

The president's longtime personal attorney is facing a "significant amount of pressure," ABC News' Katherine Faulders tells us, but would he provide information that could potentially incriminate the president?

2. The work begins

The agreement Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un signed earlier this week marked the beginning of a long process for denuclearization, but happens now?

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Asian leaders, ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman checks in from Seoul and tells us "it's a long, long and very difficult road ahead."

3. State of the GOP

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker has a bone to pick.

For several minutes Tuesday, on the Senate Floor, he went off on his fellow Republicans.

Unlike most of his colleagues, Corker has nothing to lose. He's not worried about the president because he's not running for re-election.

But at that very moment, Republican voters were heading to the polls in five states. And you can bet those Republican candidates very much cared what the president thinks.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein says, "There is no room to run between President Trump and the GOP."

4. Wild World Cup

It's time for the sporting event that makes day-drinking on a Thursday OK: The World Cup begins today in Russia.

Thirty two teams, including Brazil, Italy and Russia, the host nation, will take part, but one country won't be there: the United States.

ABC News’ Scott Goldberg has a preview of the world's most popular sport.

5. One year later

Republicans and Democrats are set to battle it out on the baseball field for charity tonight, a year after the GOP team was shot at during a practice.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., suffered life-threatening injuries at the time and later said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, a former combat surgeon in Iraq, helped saved his life.

The Ohio congressman relives the attack and tells us about Scalise's progress: "He's come a long way, let's put it that way."