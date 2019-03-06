It's Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Pics or it didn't happen

After talks collapsed between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at last week's summit in Vietnam, the North Korean leader may have begun ramping up his missile program.

New satellite images show Pyongyang has started to rebuild a facility at the country's main site for long-range launches.

ABC News' Luis Martinez, who covers the Pentagon, breaks down what we've learned from the photos.

KCNA via Reuters, FILE

2. HIV hope

Doctors have said a man who recently tested positive for HIV now shows no trace of the virus, becoming perhaps the second person to be declared HIV-free since the pandemic began.

The findings were part of a study published in the scientific journal Nature on Tuesday.

We speak to Dr. Todd Ellerin, an infectious disease specialist, who explains the study.

3. But his tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing for a legal fight over Trump's tax returns, working with a team of four attorneys to craft a strategy that would compel the president to comply, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Trump has long said he can't release his returns because they're under audit.

ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri says lawmakers are gearing up for this case to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

4. Reaction to 'Leaving Neverland'

Nearly a decade after Michael Jackson's death, two men have come forward alleging they were sexually abused by the King of Pop, accusations detailed in an explosive new HBO documentary.

James Safechuck, 41, and Wade Robson, 36, once testified on Jackson’s behalf, but in "Leaving Neverland" the men describe how they were groomed for sex by Jackson, who allegedly molested them as young boys.

Jackson's estate is suing HBO for $100 million and claims the documentary violates a non-disparagement agreement the company had with Jackson. In a statement, the Jackson family said in part: "Michael Jackson was and always will be 100% innocent of these false allegations."

ABC News' Linsey Davis has the latest.

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images, FILE

Elsewhere:

'Every day when I read the news, I grow more frustrated by the incompetence in the Oval Office': Despite this, Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, says he won't be running for president.

'As is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies': The Trump Organization's insurance broker is subpoenaed by New York regulators.

'While we are confident further testing will confirm the soundness of the track, the decision to close is the right thing to do at this time': Santa Anita Park in Southern California closes indefinitely after the racetrack's 21st horse death since Dec. 26.

All right, you're off and running. Get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to "Start Here" are below. See you tomorrow.

