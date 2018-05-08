'Start Here': NY attorney general resigns, disputes abuse allegations

It's Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Schneiderman resigns

It was about seven months ago that Ronan Farrow published a landmark article in The New Yorker magazine with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein -- allegations he continues to deny.

At the time, few people took a more aggressive stance against Weinstein than New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Well last night, months later, Farrow and Jane Mayer published a new piece for The New Yorker, this time with allegations from several women that they were assaulted by Schneiderman.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky says not long after the article was published, Schneiderman resigned.

2. 'Trumpier than Trump'

Voters are set to head to the polls today for primaries in Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana and West Virginia, where a crowded Republican field has attracted the attention of President Donald Trump.

He rejected Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship on Twitter Monday, warning voters the former coal executive -- who was recently released from prison -- "can't win the General Election in your state" and to "remember Alabama."

Despite the anti-endorsement, Blankenship claims he's "Trumpier than Trump" and has vowed to support the president's agenda. Republicans believe however that he’s risking a chance for the party to pick up a Democrat’s seat in a deep red state.

ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce and ABC Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks have spoken to voters from the states in play tonight and they tell us why the races matter now ahead of November.

3. Melania's Monday

In the Rose Garden on Monday, first lady Melania Trump launched her policy platform, called "Be Best," a campaign focused on the well-being of children. Some onlookers were less interested in the announcement and more curious about how she would interact with her husband as he continues to face scrutiny over a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

ABC News Political Analyst Cokie Roberts weighs in on the first lady's challenges and where her marriage falls among other presidential marriages.

4. Questions over pill dumping

Executives from five major opioid distributors will face questions from Congress today on why millions of pills are sweeping into towns in West Virginia and around the country.

Rick Van Warner, who wrote "On Pills and Needles: The Relentless Fight to Save My Son from Opion Addiction," will be listening intently to their answers. He tells us the story of his son's battle with addiction and how opioids "hijacked his brain."

5. Netflix v. Cannes

As the Cannes Film Festival begins in France, a tete-à-tete over Netflix continues.

At issue is a rule that prohibits Netflix movies from winning an award at the festival because they aren't screened at traditional cinemas.

David Sims from The Atlantic says both sides represent different visions of the future of movies, and neither are backing down.

