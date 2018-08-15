It's Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students return

Today marks the first day back for students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

And while plenty of students nationwide are telling friends about summer road trips, these students just completed a two-week trip, holding rallies from Parkland to Newtown, Connecticut, to speak out against gun violence after 17 people were killed on campus last year.

Lauren Hogg, starting her sophomore year, tells us what she would tell incoming freshman as they begin the school year.

2. Defense rests in Manafort trial

For 10 days, the jury heard allegations that Paul Manafort committed federal crimes, from fraud to lying to investigators.

On the 11th day, it was the defense's turn. And they punted.

After denying a motion to just dismiss the special counsel's case altogether, a judge told Manafort's lawyers to call their first witness. They had none.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, reporting from the courthouse, tell us that the jury will hear closing arguments this morning.

Jose Luis Magana/AP, FILE

3. West Virginia legislature votes to impeach 4 Supreme Court justices

It's rare that judges get removed from office at any level. The legislative branch usually has to impeach them and the senate has to convict them. It gets messy.

Well, yesterday, in West Virginia, we saw something extraordinary. The state's House of Delegates impeached every sitting justice on the State Supreme Court, all accused of various misdeeds.

WCHS reporter Kennie Bass tells us that this scandal has outraged taxpayers.

4. Stormy Daniels' lawyer considering run for president

For months, he was the guy mentioned in the middle of just about every news story about porn star Stormy Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford. Michael Avenatti, her lawyer, quickly started making his case not just in court but on cable channels.

Now, he says he’s thinking of running for president.

ABC News Chief National Affairs correspondent Tom Llamas examines Avenatti's backstory and his chances of breaking through in the political world.