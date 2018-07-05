'Start Here': Race against time for cave rescuers in Thailand

It's Thursday, July 5, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Rescue risks

The rescue mission to save 12 young boys and their soccer coach continues after they were miraculously found 2 miles deep inside a cave in Thailand. Divers have established a line to get right to the group to deliver medical supplies and food, but the boys are still there as officials weigh risky exit strategies.

The soccer team may have to scuba dive out or wait for the rain season to dry up, which could take months, according to ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman, who checks in with us from Thailand.

2. The 3rd visit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making his third trip to Pyongyang in three months amid reports that North Korea has been beefing up its nuclear program.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan, who covers the State Department, tells us Pompeo's mission is to figure out if Pyongyang is really committed to "complete denuclearization."

ABC News' Alex Mallin says the latest firestorm involves internal EPA e-mails to friends and allies.

3. Pruitt under fire again

We have spent a lot of time talking about the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt. First, there was the apartment he was able to find in a D.C. townhouse for just 50 bucks a night. Then, there was the first-class travel, the big raises for his staffers and the list of expenditures and perks goes on.

There's been a growing chorus of calls for him to resign -- not just from Democrats but from Republicans, including hardcore supporters of the president.

ABC News' Alex Mallin says the president is sticking by Pruitt despite the numerous controversies.