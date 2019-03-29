It's It's Friday, March 29, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Trump takes the podium

Within minutes of taking the stage, President Donald Trump celebrated the attorney general's summary of the special counsel’s investigation with his supporters during a rally in Michigan.

“The special counsel completed its report and found no collusion and no obstruction. I could have told you that two and a half years ago very easily,” Trump said.

ABC News Senior National correspondent Terry Moran tells “Start Here” that “the president was not just amped up, he was angry” at his rally in Michigan Thursday night.

2. More Facebook problems

The federal government charged Facebook Thursday with allowing its massive trove of personal demographic data to enable housing discrimination, an allegation the company fiercely denied.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty tells the “Start Here” podcast that this could go further than Facebook: “We just got some reporting that the government has also sent letters of inquiry to Twitter and to Google to ask them some similar questions.”

(Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images) Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Elysee presidential palace, in Paris, May 23, 2018.

3. OxyContin makers under fire

New York state is suing the family behind the company that makes OxyContin, expanding an already existing lawsuit against other opioid manufacturers and distributors. The Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, is coming under increasing scrutiny over their legacy of producing the highly addictive painkiller.

ABC News’ Soo Youn says some of the most prestigious museums in the world are telling the Sacklers, “We don’t want your money anymore.”

(Jessica Hill/AP, FILE) Family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, in Stamford, Conn., Aug. 17, 2018.

Elsewhere:

'Now we face a system-wide meltdown': Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has asked for immediate action from Congress to address a “dire situation” at the border, including new authority to immediately deport unaccompanied minors back to their home countries.

'Firefighters found the structure burned to the ground': A Florida couple's death was ruled a homicide on Thursday, nearly eight months after firefighters discovered their remains at the scene of their burned-out mobile home, authorities said.

'Chicago Police Department take[s] seriously those who make false statements': The city of Chicago is seeking more than $130,000 from "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to pay for the cost of the investigation in which he "falsely claimed" that two men attacked him.

'It really boosted my confidence': At a time when a massive college admissions scandal is causing many to lose faith in the idea that hard work gets you ahead, a Georgia teen was accepted into more than 50 schools and awarded over $1 million in scholarship funding.

