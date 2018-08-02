It's Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Mueller wants to ask Trump about obstruction of justice: Sources

Special counsel Robert Mueller wants to question President Donald Trump about obstruction of justice, sources close to the White House told ABC News. When the president heard about the interview terms, sources said he was so enraged that it prompted him to fire off a tweetstorm Wednesday morning taking aim at Jeff Sessions and the Russia investigation.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega tells us the White House maintains that the tweet is "the president's opinion."

2. US sanctions Turkish officials over imprisoned pastor

The U.S. Treasury Department is sanctioning Turkey's minister of justice and minister of interior for their roles in the arrest and detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey is a NATO member and one of the closest U.S. allies in the Muslim world, but ABC News Foreign Editor Kirit Radia tells us "there's a lot of mistrust" and "a lot of issues" straining that relationship.

3. Trump administration expands short-term health plans

This week, the Trump administration made final what it proposed several months ago: an expansion of short term health plans for people who might be in between jobs or who might just not want as much health coverage.

ABC News' Serena Marshall said these plans could have negative consequences for everyone else in the health care pools.

4. Ohio State investigates what Urban Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations

Ohio State University has placed head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave amid claims he knew about allegations of domestic violence against a former assistant coach. The university is investigating the accusations made by Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of Zach Smith, who was fired in July. Dan Murphy, a reporter with our partners at ESPN, checks in from Columbus, Ohio.

"If it turns out that Urban Meyer was less than truthful a week ago when he addressed a big room full of reporters and very adamantly said that he knew nothing about this," he said, "then that becomes a problem for the guy who's really the figurehead ... of a national college football brand."