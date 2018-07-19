It's July 19, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Back to the walk-back

It's been a walk-back week at the White House following President Donald Trump’s comments in Helsinki about Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, he first said the Russian president claimed his country wasn’t responsible for meddling in the 2016 election, and Trump didn’t “see any reason why it would be” Russia. Back at the White House, he told reporters he misspoke and meant to say he didn’t see any reason Russia “wouldn’t” be interfering.

And then on Wednesday, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega pressed him on whether Russia is still targeting the U.S. The president’s response: “Thank you very much, no.”

The White House later said his “no” meant something else, but what is the president really saying about Russia? Cecilia walks us through the walkbacks.

2. Who's meddling now?

Between cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, Russians are attempting to sow discord among Americans, but why are they doing it and how do we stop them? Tom Bossert, Trump's former homeland security adviser and an ABC News contributor, says public awareness is "our best defensive weapon."

"There shouldn't be anybody in the United States at this point that doesn't know Russia's doing it."

3. Russian spy games

Federal prosecutors have accused a 29-year-old woman of being a Russian agent who tried to push her country's agenda in conservative political circles in the U.S.

Maria Butina, according to the government, offered sex in exchange for a job with a special interest organization and had a personal relationship with an unidentified American who was "instrumental in aiding her covert influence operation."

Her lawyer argued that she was just a college student and should be freed on bail, but prosecutors made the case that she was an extreme flight risk, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas tells us, adding that "the government claims that she was packing boxes and that she had sent money home to Russia."

AP

4. Miracle cave rescue

What was supposed to be a short excursion into a cave in Thailand for a young soccer team and its coach turned into a two-week, life-threatening ordeal. The world has followed every update of this story, and after spending several days in the hospital after their rescue, the boys are finally talking about the trauma.

ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman checks back in from Thailand.

Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

5. Surviving sharks

It's shark season, so we've already heard a few stories about attacks along the coast, but what are the actual odds that a shark will bite you if you wade into the ocean and how do you survive?

Take the advice of George Burgess, director emeritus of the Florida Program for Shark Research: "Take the rings off, leave the bling home."