'Start Here': White House fighting Mueller with eye on midterms

It's Monday, May 7, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. The White House 'war' on Mueller

President Donald Trump said in the White House Rose Garden on June 9 he would be willing to go testify under oath to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Nearly a year later, Trump has still not gone under oath, with anyone, to answer these pressing questions. His team says he wants to, but their legal advice is to stay away. Even, perhaps, in the case of a subpoena.

Above all, the message has been caution: play nice, give over documents. Let's get this whole thing over with as painlessly as possible.

And just in the last few days, with a new legal team in place, that strategy seems to have changed. ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl says the White House is waging a “new war” on special counsel Robert Mueller, and it could impact the 2018 midterms.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

2. Hard road ahead for Haspel

It's been a rough few weeks for Trump cabinet picks.

Dr. Ronny Jackson's bid to be Veterans Affairs secretary failed, and now Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is said to have fallen out of favor with pretty much everyone at the White House besides the president himself.

So Trump could really use a drama-free confirmation hearing for his nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.

That's not what he's getting.

A report from The Washington Post says that Haspel wanted to remove her name from consideration, worried that her history with harsh interrogation techniques could derail her bid.

ABC News contributor and former acting Under Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security John Cohen says while Haspel is well-respected by the rank and file, she’ll have a tough time getting confirmed.

3. Heat is on in Hawaii

If you live in Hawaii, you live with the very real possibility that hot magma from below the earth's crust might come up and flood into your town, burning everything it touches.

On Friday, the Kilauea volcano set off a scary chain of events.

First, the volcano erupted, then a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the big island, and now lava is erupting from fissures in the ground and burning people's homes. Sulfur dioxide gas could continue to present a hazard for weeks to come.

ABC News' Marci Gonzalez spent her weekend on the island and says for many residents, it may be a while before they’re allowed to go back to their homes.

USGS/PolarisUSGS/Polaris

4. Tempering expectations with North Korea

This weekend we learned that in late May, Trump will host South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the White House. That of course falls right in the timeline of what White House officials say could be a grand bargain with North Korea and its nuclear weapons program.

But now, North Korea is complaining about some of the rhetoric coming out of the U.S, as if to say to the world, "Don't count your chickens."

ABC News' Bob Woodruff has been reporting extensively from the region and tells us China is keeping an eye on the potential negotiations as well.

5. Researching 'RBG'

This weekend, a new documentary began screening in cities across the country about the tiniest Supreme Court justice with perhaps the biggest following.

Her name is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But you might know her as “The Notorious RBG.”

She's only become more popular with younger generations in recent years, gaining rock star status among feminists, liberals and court scholars.

The documentary is called “RBG,” and it heavily features Shana Knizhik, who created the original Tumblr page, "The Notorious RBG," which later became a best-selling book.

Knizhik tells us about some of the cases that have helped shape Ginsburg’s legacy.

Magnolia Pictures via AP

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.