It's Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. Kavanaugh set to hear first Supreme Court cases

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh took part in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony with President Donald Trump Monday night ahead of his first day hearing cases at the court.

ABC News Supreme Court contributor Kate Shaw tells us about the cases in front of the justices this session.

2. UN panel warns of disaster in new climate change report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a startling report Monday which said if humans do not slow down warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius, we could face widespread catastrophes, like life-threatening heat waves, water shortages and flooding.

Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, tells us that the U.S. needs to go above and beyond what the Paris climate accord laid out.

3. Deputy AG Rosenstein rides with Trump amid questions over job security

Embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein accompanied Trump on Air Force One on the way to a meeting of law enforcement officers in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl says Rosenstein has been able to survive many weeks of speculation that he would be fired.

4. Rare illness affecting children in Minnesota

In Minnesota, a mysterious illness has sickened multiple children, leaving them partially paralyzed with what doctors are calling "polio-like" symptoms.

ABC News’ Alex Perez says parents are concerned because this rare infection has no known vaccine.

In other news:

Shake it off: Trump likes Taylor Swift's music '25 percent less' since she spoke out about politics: Back in 2012, businessman and reality star Donald Trump was a huge fan of Taylor Swift, calling her "fantastic" and "terrific." But now that the 10-time Grammy winner has openly supported Democratic candidates who are running for office in her adopted home state of Tennessee, President Donald Trump's love for her has lessened considerably.

Crime remedy: Trump advocates for 'stop and frisk' to 'straighten out' Chicago: In remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the attorney general's office take a more active role in curbing Chicago's wave of gun violence, and said he has recommended the Justice Department work with local authorities to implement "stop and frisk" in the city.

Mystery disappearance: Rescue crews searching for Utah man who vanished while hiking 3 weeks ago: Utah police are searching for a man who went missing while hiking on Mount Timpanogos three weeks ago. Jacob Warner Routt, 36, texted a friend on Sept. 16 telling her that he was going out hiking and would call her back, but the friend never heard from him again.

Social media fail: Google+ to be killed after bug exposed up to 500,000 accounts: Google said it's pulling the plug on its unpopular Google+ social network after admitting to a software bug that exposed the personal information of as many as 500,000 users. The tech giant announced the news on the company blog, disclosing the compromised user-privacy issue for the first time, despite knowing about it for seven months.

'Roseanne' reboot: Actor says 'Roseanne' saga sparked weeks-long downward spiral: Actor John Goodman admitted that he had a hard time accepting Roseanne Barr’s firing earlier this year, but he doesn't regret his decision to accept a starring role in the forthcoming spin off -- minus his long-time TV wife. “I mean, she is missed. Definitely,” Goodman said on Monday. “And last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream.”

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

How Crazy Is It That The Senate and House Might Move In Opposite Directions This Year?

'Nightline' Rewind: Here's what you missed last night:

Taylor Swift endorses Democrats in Tennessee with rare political statement: The pop star urged Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections and voiced her support for LGBTQ rights and women's rights in an Instagram post.

Instagram playground: Inside the space created just for taking photos: ABC News' "Nightline" visited Refinery29's 29Rooms, where visitors could take photos in various backgrounds for the perfect Instagram post.

On this day in history:

Oct. 9, 2006 -- North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Today's must-see photo:

The scene of a deadly limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (Photo credit: Peter R. Barber/The Daily Gazette of Schenectady, N.Y.)

What's hot on social:

This time lapse shows colorful, patterned hot air balloons that filled the sky in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the annual International Balloon Fiesta.

