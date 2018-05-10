'Start Here': North Korea detainees back on U.S. soil

May 10, 2018, 4:57 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks about three hostages released from North Korea, during a Cabinet meeting, May 9, 2018, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.PlayAl Drago-Pool/Getty Images
WATCH Special Report: Americans released by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Andrews

It's Thursday, May 10, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Finally freed

Their journey went from Pyongyang to Tokyo to Anchorage.

Then, late last night, three Americans walked off a plane and into the crisp night air of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after being held captive in North Korea barely 24 hours earlier.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri was there as the plane touched down and says the freed men seemed in great spirits.

PHOTO: CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated image in Pyongyang, North Korea. The White House via Getty Images
CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated image in Pyongyang, North Korea.

2. Cohen the company man

The president's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, is facing new allegations he was paid millions of dollars through the shell company used in the Stormy Daniels hush payment, promising access to the Trump administration.

A seven-page memo released by Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, alleges there's evidence that Cohen's start-up, Essential Consultants, LLC, accepted $4.4 million from several companies, including a firm tied to a Russian oligarch.

Cohen's already under criminal investigation for possible bank fraud and campaign-finance violations, but ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas walks us through the lawyer's new money trail.

PHOTO: Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trumps personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, April 26, 2018. Mary Altaffer/AP
Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, April 26, 2018.

3. Drug war zone

The drug epidemic in the U.S. has destroyed American lives and communities over the last several years, but the country is not alone in suffering from the damaging and growing drug demand. An unprecedented spike in violence from drug crime in Mexico has its murder rate higher than ever before.

"Nightline" co-anchor Dan Harris was recently allowed rare access to the inner-workings of the Sinaloa cartel and Mexico's popular resort spots where violent power struggles among gangs are spreading. Harris, who has reported from multiple war zones, tells us he saw things in Acapulco for "that were as bad as I've seen in places like Iraq."

PHOTO:Lines of cocaine are cut on a mirror in an undated stock photo.STOCK/John Rensten
PHOTO:Lines of cocaine are cut on a mirror in an undated stock photo.

4. The solar state

Starting in 2020, all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings in California are required to have solar panels, but will the new building standards make the Golden State even less affordable? Michelle Kinman is an advocate for clean energy and explains how it all works.

PHOTO: Solar panels are pictured in this undated stock photo.STOCK/Getty Images
Solar panels are pictured in this undated stock photo.

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Comments