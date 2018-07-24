It's Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Trump considers stripping security clearances of former intel chiefs

It's been more than a week since President Donald Trump stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised him while chiding his own intelligence agencies. Since that moment, former intelligence officials from both sides of the aisle have been unrelenting in their criticism.

Trump defended himself, amended a statement and even called out some of those officials by name, but on Monday things took a turn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president was considering removing the security clearances of several former intelligence chiefs, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, former Director of the National Security Agency Michael Hayden, former national security adviser under Barack Obama Susan Rice, and former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe.

Comey and McCabe don't currently have clearances, and others like Clapper said it wouldn't affect what they say. But one thing is definite, according to ABC News' Terry Moran: "This is pure Trump.”

"There's no question that this was a day where he was trying to get past the Russia story in some ways."

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

2. A day in court with Paul Manafort

The special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was about to see its first trial, but it'll have to wait another week. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his lawyers got their wish to delay his trial so his team could have more time to review documents. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis also approved the special counsel's request to grant immunity to five witnesses, but he said he would make their identities public.

"He wants the public to feel like they know what's going on in this trial," ABC News Investigative Producer Trish Turner said. "He doesn't want a lot of material sealed."

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

3. Julian Assange reportedly overstaying his welcome at Ecuadorian embassy in London

You talk about state secrets, high-stakes leaks and Russian influence -- and one name that comes to mind: Julian Assange.

Right now, the infamous founder of Wikileaks has been holed up in his home for the last six years -- the Ecuadorian embassy in London. But lately, reports have swirled that he could soon be pushed out the door into the waiting hands of British police.

ABC News' Ali Dukakis has been covering Assange for years and says the Embassy has plenty to be upset about with Manafort.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

4. Aerospace experts envision skies filled with 'driverless' planes

The computer is better than humans who can't drive, according to those who advocate for driverless cars, but we've also seen concern about autonomous vehicles that still aren't foolproof. That hasn't stopped aeronautical engineers from designing their next great project: a "self-driving" airplane.

ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard, a retired colonel and Marine Corps fighter pilot, visualizes what it might be like.

"I think what you'll see is people at monitoring stations, much like the U.S. Air Force does with its drones now, monitoring the aircraft in-flight and the airplane flying itself, taking off, flying en route and landing all by itself in a cargo situation. And, gradually, I think that people will become more used to it as they see technology improving across the board in things like driverless cars."