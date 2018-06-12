'Start Here': Trump meets with Kim Jong Un in Singapore

It's Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Historic summit

Early Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met face to face for the first time in Singapore. We take a look back at the historic summit and what it means for global relations going forward.

2. The handshake

A handshake between Trump and North Korea's Kim made history when the two men walked to the middle of a red-carpeted platform at an island resort in Singapore and extended their hands.

The overwhelming clicking of camera shutters made it hard to hear what the two leaders were saying to each other as they headed into their momentous summit.

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir walks us through the moment.

3. The meetings

The two delegations met in the room with their teams where ABC News’ Conor Finnegan tells us “the real work begins.”

Kim’s top officials sat with him while Trump had his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton. But arguably the most important players in the room, besides the two leaders, are the interpreters who are tasked with expressing and correctly translating the words of the other side.

4. The signing

Once again, the flags stood side by side. Once again, the flashbulbs went off, and once again Trump and Kim shook hands. This time, though, the two men put pen to paper.

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz tells us what the document means for possible negotiations between the two countries.