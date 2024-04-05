How to stay safe during an earthquake
Emergency management officials say there are many actions that can prevent harm.
While it may be hard to predict when an earthquake will strike, emergency management experts say there are steps that anyone can take to stay safe.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued safety actions on its preparedness site -- ready.gov -- that they recommend people take before, during and after tremors.
Emergency management experts say the first steps to take during an earthquake depends on one's location.
The most important steps to take during a quake are to drop, cover and hold on, according to emergency experts.
Once the earthquake is over, experts say people need to remain cautious, especially if there is severe damage in the areas affected by the tremors.