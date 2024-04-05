Emergency management officials say there are many actions that can prevent harm.

How to stay safe during an earthquake

While it may be hard to predict when an earthquake will strike, emergency management experts say there are steps that anyone can take to stay safe.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued safety actions on its preparedness site -- ready.gov -- that they recommend people take before, during and after tremors.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Emergency management experts say the first steps to take during an earthquake depends on one's location.

Earthquake Safety ABC News Photo Illustration, The Department of Homeland Security

The most important steps to take during a quake are to drop, cover and hold on, according to emergency experts.

Earthquake Safety ABC News Photo Illustration, The Department of Homeland Security

Once the earthquake is over, experts say people need to remain cautious, especially if there is severe damage in the areas affected by the tremors.