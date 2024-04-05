The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

New Jersey, New York City rocked by 4.8 magnitude earthquake: Live updates

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, shaking buildings from Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York.

The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports of injuries were not immediately clear.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are all on a ground stop while runways are inspected for damage.

Con Edison said there are no reports of outages or damage.

There is no damage or service disruption to New York City's subway system, according to the MTA.

The New York City mayor's office said there's no immediate reports of damage in the city but crews are still assessing the impacts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the quake was felt throughout New York.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.