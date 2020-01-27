Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing Stephanie Parze, of Freehold Township, N.J., was last seen the night of Oct. 30.

Months after a 25-year-old New Jersey woman vanished, her body was discovered in the woods in a neighboring town, prosecutors said Monday.

Stephanie Parze of Freehold Township disappeared on Oct. 30, sparking a months-long search organized by her grief-stricken parents.

Volunteers gather Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, to search for Stephanie Parze in a wooded area near her Freehold Township house. Keith Schubert, Asbury Park Press/USA Today Network

Edward Parze stands next to a large sign Nov. 18, 2019, outside his Freehold home that asks his missing daughter Stephanie to come home. Thomas P. Costello/ Asbury Park/USA Today Network, FILE

An unidentified body was found in nearby Old Bridge on Sunday afternoon, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

The remains were confirmed Monday morning to belong to Parze, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Stephanie Parze is seen in this undated handout photo. Investigators say Parze was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on the night of Oct. 30, 2019. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available.

Parze was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 when she left her mother's house to drive the few miles home, family spokesman David Mound told ABC News in November.

"She actually sent out a Snapchat when she was on the way home, which is the last communication that we have from her," Mound said.

Parze's car was found in her driveway and her phone was left behind, too, said Mound.

