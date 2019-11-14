Authorities are using bloodhounds to search a Staten Island park in the hunt for a New Jersey woman who has been missing since October.

Stephanie Parze, 25, was last seen Oct. 30 after visiting a psychic with members of her family, New York City ABC station WABC reports.

Parze, who works as a makeup artist, dropped her family off at their house and then went to drive home.

"She gave me three kisses goodbye and I just told her to call me or text me when she gets home and I never heard from her," her mother Sharlene Parze told WABC.

"All the text messages and calls I tried to reach out to her, there was never any response which was not like her," she continued. "Whoever has her, please let her go. Please, we want our baby back."

Freehold Township Police Department

Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was taken into custody last week on unrelated child pornography charges. Sources told WABC he is a person of interest in the case of her disappearance, and police searched his home in connection with her disappearance.

The Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor said in a statement that Parze's case is active and ongoing.

"Our investigation to this point has not given us any reason to believe that there is any danger to the general public. This matter remains a high priority as investigators are determined to locate Ms. Parze. We are following up on every lead and the investigation has taken our team into Staten Island," it added.

Parze is described as petite in size, standing 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.