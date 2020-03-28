Stimulus check calculator: How much will you receive? Americans will receive payments to offset financial hardship.

What to do if you think you have coronavirus symptoms

The House of representatives on Friday passed the largest aid measure in American history, a $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law. Direct payments will be made to Americans to help offset financial hardships incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has quickly evolved from a health crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending entire industries and whipsawing financial markets, erasing trillions of dollars in the process.

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York, March 18, 2020. A record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs. John Minchillo/AP, FILE

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said at a briefing Friday that the organization, which represents more than 189 countries, is projecting a recession for 2020.

Measures taken in the U.S. hopefully can offset part of that. Here are some of the highlights of the U.S. stimulus package.

Up to 90% of Americans would be eligible to receive full or partial payments, according to estimates by the Tax Policy Center

Parents receive an additional $500 per child

ABC Fresno, California, affiliate ABC30 created a calculator to help show how much each individual will receive. According to the calculator, an individual whose most recent tax filing was "married filing jointly," claimed two children under 17 as dependents and has a most recent adjusted gross annual income of $85,000 could expect to receive $3,400.

Your filing status helps determine your stimulus payment. ABC 30

The calculator can be accessed here.

